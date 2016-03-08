Shock Barcelona swoop stalls Roma move for Arsenal and Inter target
23 July at 23:20After both clubs confirmed the deal on social media, and the deal looked to be completed within the day, Bordeaux and Roma may not be all cut and dry.
In recent hours, according to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona have come knocking and Bordeaux have temporarily stalled the deal. A deal was agreed between Bordeaux and Roma worth €32 million plus €6 million in bonuses, yet, after Barcelona had a third bid rejected for Chelsea’s Willian, worth around €65 million, it appears that they have changed their attention towards Malcolm.
Monchi will now be working hard to resolve the situation in Roma’s favour, yet Malcolm’s plane will not be heading to Rome just yet, despite the medical tests scheduled for tomorrow morning.
Malcolm has been a target of a number of clubs this summer, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Inter Milan; who have all missed out on the signature of Bordeaux’s Brazilian.
