Shock in Holland as AC Milan legend says 'Sieg Heil' live on TV - video

Retired footballer and AC Milan legend Marco Van Basten has sparked controversy in the Netherlands. The former attacker was a guest yesterday on Fox Sports Netherlands to comment on the Eredivisie game between Ajax and Heracles Almelo.At the end of the match, something very inconvenient happened. The Fox Sports journalist interviewed Heracles coach Frank Wormuth in German, in the mother tongue of the coach. At the end of the interview, Van Basten greeted Wormuth by saying a famous Nazi phrase: "Sieg Heil".The 55-year-old then apologized: "I didn't want to shock anyone, God forbid. My intent was just to joke about Hans's German. Mine was just an unfortunate joke and I apologize."