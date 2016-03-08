A new twist in the Jerome Boateng situation: it appears that the German does want to leave Bayern Munich after all,

​Their correspondent in Berlin claims that the 29-year-old has already reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 champions, and wants only them.

This is horrific news for Manchester United fans, who were hoping to steal the German away on the Premier League’s transfer deadline day.

​Boateng had issued some cryptic comments recently about “a new challenge”, but it appeared that a recent chat with new Coach Niko Kovac had steadied him, and persuaded him to reject Manchester United.

Yet the call to José Mourinho doesn’t seem to be the end of the dossier: now, Bayern are ready to accept €45 million for their man, who is stil reputed as one of the best defenders in the world, despite seeing his 2017-2018 season be sidetracked to an extent by injuries.