Shocker: Germany won't sack Low after Korea embarrassment
28 June at 12:45It appears that Jogi Low will not be sacked, according to the latest comments made by the German FA.
The Mannschaft became only the latest World Cup holder to mount a pitiful defence of their title, going down 2-0 to South Korea in a poor performance, enough to send Sweden and Mexico through to the next phase of the competition.
Speaking after the sensational loss, Oliver Bierhoff defended the national Coach, saying "It's just very frustrating and a big disappointment.
"In the end, it was not enough. We must accept it. Now is not the time to go into the analysis of what went wrong. I strongly believe that Jogi will continue."
This was, to be fair, not a statement, but simply an impression. Bierhoff is the Mannschaft’s general manager, not the president of the DFB.
Low has a World Cup final under his belt, as well as a final loss in 2008 and semi-finals in 2010, 2012 and 2016.
Go to comments