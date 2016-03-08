The Mannschaft became only the latest World Cup holder to mount a pitiful defence of their title, going down 2-0 to South Korea in a poor performance, enough to send Sweden and Mexico through to the next phase of the competition.

​Speaking after the sensational loss, Oliver Bierhoff defended the national Coach, saying "It's just very frustrating and a big disappointment.

"In the end, it was not enough. We must accept it. Now is not the time to go into the analysis of what went wrong. I strongly believe that Jogi will continue."

This was, to be fair, not a statement, but simply an impression. Bierhoff is the Mannschaft’s general manager, not the president of the DFB.

Low has a World Cup final under his belt, as well as a final loss in 2008 and semi-finals in 2010, 2012 and 2016.