​She will join the Italia Uno show - conducted by big name Pierluigi Pardo - and Sport Mediaset’s director, Alberto Brandi, had this to say to the Corriere della Sera:

Brandi also denied that this had anything to do with Mauro Icardi: “He was never even mentioned in the negotiations, we were interested in Wanda. The deal she will be on is an annual one. We found each other at the right time. She is famous in Argentina, she wants to make a name for herself in Italy, not just be Icardi’s wife.”

​Unfortunately for Rossoneri fans, they’re not the destination, and the person in question isn’t the prolific Inter striker.​Instead, the news is about Wanda Icardi-Nara, who is set to become a TV pundit on the famous Tiki-Taka show on Mediaset, who are based in and around Milan.“She’s here to be a pundit [not a showgirl], she’s very clever, she’s not afraid to say what she has to, and she’s a blank slate. She says what she thinks and it works. She knows about football, she lives it every day.”​Nara-Icardi is a popular model, as well as being her husband’s agent. Brandi claimed that the show “had been interested in her for some time.”