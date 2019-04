Shocking Milan-Lazio background: Lucas Leiva insults Rossoneri employee in a wheelchair

The controversy surrounding AC Milan-Lazio is not abating. After the final sparks, with Luiz Felipe attacking Suso, unleashing confusion and a mass brawl in the middle of the field at the San Siro; after Acerbi's jersey shown in front of the Curva Sud by Bakayoko and Kessie, with everything that came out of it; there is a new detail about the heated matchup, fundamental for the Champions League race. Il Messaggero According to , in fact, the field inspectors noted in their report other episodes of the fight, with Lazio's Leiva addressing a sentence to Milan's employee on a wheelchair Ugo Allevi. "Stay seated and shut up," the Brazilian said to Allevi. Now even the former Liverpool man, in addition to Patric, Luiz Felipe, Bertolacci, Bakayoko and Kessie, risks a disciplinary measure.This all comes in an inconvenient time for the Biancoceleste, who will face Udinese later today in an attempt to bounce back from their 0-1 loss at the San Siro.