Shocking VAR background from Juve-Milan: 'If you don't want help, you decide'
13 April at 16:15Exactly one week has passed since the match between Juventus and AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium, a match that led to many heated discussions in relation to the performance of the match official Michael Fabbri.
The clash left enormous controversy, especially after Fabbri refused to give the visitors a penalty after Alex Sandro's handball in the penalty area. Now, Il Giornale has presented an interesting background on the consultation between Fabbri and VAR during the match.
The newspaper wrote that the main referee was unwilling to go to the monitor to review the incriminated moment, arguing at a distance with Mr Calvarese, assigned to the VAR station.
The two discussed the situation through a headset, with Fabbri refusing to follow Calvarese's suggestion, more favourable to assign the penalty for Sandro's handball. The latter would have said: "You decide then if you don't want to be helped...". A rather disturbing detail that condems Fabbri's decision even more.
