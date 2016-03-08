Siligardi reveals why CR7 didn’t greet him at the end of Juve-Parma

Parma striker Luca Siligardi talked to 12tvParma about the 3-3 draw against Juventus: "It was an immense joy, also because the other times I played in Turin there were only disappointments. It was an incredible performance that will remain in our history. We wanted to do something important and we gave everything to achieve the goal. In the second half we entered on the pitch with the right attitude".



ON CR7 - "Missed greet between me and Ronaldo? I understand it. He scored a double that did not help to win. I wanted to say hello but it doesn’t matter. These reactions are caused by the disappointment."

