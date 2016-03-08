Silva expected to be named City captain and sets out his plan post-City

After the departure of Vincent Kompany, to Anderlecht, David Silva will most likely become the new captain of Manchester City, in what will be his last season with the Citizens.



The Spaniard announced that he will leave Guardiola's team at the end of the 2019/2020 season.



He has been ever-present since his arrival for Mancini, Pellegrini and now Pep. Although the Spaniard's playing time has dropped slightly, the fact he is constantly picking in the top games signifies how much he means to Guardiola.



"After ten years, it will be the last season. For me, it was enough. Now is the perfect time to leave," he told Cadena Ser. "I have always said that I would play in Las Palmas, but we'll see what happens at the end of the next season. Now there is also the family, we have to consider several things ".



Silva signed for City from Valencia in 2010 for £25 million and has played 396 times for City, scoring 71 and assisting 129.

