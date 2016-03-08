Simeon expresses desire to keep Correa

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has expressed his desire to keep want-away striker Angel Correa.



When asked on the eve of the season opener about whether the 24-year-old is set to leave the club before the end of the transfer window, Simeone said: "I wish all the strong players to stay here to continue competing as we have done so far.”



The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital and has attracted interest from Italy where Serie A giants AC Milan have identified him as the perfect fit to bolster the attacking options ahead of the next season.



It is believed that Milan and Correa have already agreed a five-year deal worth of €3.5 million per season, however, the fee between both clubs is yet to be agreed.



Atletico value the former San Lorenzo striker at around €50 million whereas the Milan-based club are ready to offer €38 million up front and €2 million in add ons.

