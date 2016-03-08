Simeone and Atletico Madrid to offer Higuain an escape route from Juventus
01 July at 13:45What do you do with a problem like Higuain? It seems to be a question Juventus have been asking in every transfer window in recent years. After his brother, who also acts as his agent ruled out a move to another Italian club, the options Juventus had to relocate both the player and more importantly his substantial wages seemed thinner than ever. Higuain still has another two years left to run on his contract in Turin, a contract that sees him earn €7.5 million net per season, and Juventus are desperate to move him on so that that money can be better spent on developing the squad into one that can realistically challenge for the Champions League.
And now according to Goal, much to their delight, it seems as though Atletico Madrid striker crisis will prompt Diego Simeone to call the striker to Madrid. Griezmann looks destined to join Barcelona now that his release clause has lowered this morning. And doubts remain over the future of Morata, with Chelsea seemingly unwilling to budge on their asking price for the Spanish striker who is on loan at Atletico. So the Argentine boss could now look to his compatriot Higuain to ease the burden on Diego Costa, who is yet to show his best form since re-signing for the club.
