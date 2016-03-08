Simeone: 'I pretended to be a coach when I was at Lazio'

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed he often pretended to be a coach during his time at Lazio.



Ahead of Atleti's game against Juventus, Simeone was talking to the Guardian.



He said: ​“I was 27 or 28 when I really decided that I would become a coach. I played at Lazio and, when I got home after a workout, I took a folder and pretended to direct a real tactical session.



Just like children who imagine things when they play, I did the same as an adult. Dreaming of being the coach of my team. I imagined the next game and prepared it, planning everything I needed.



"At the end of the day I was surrounded by sheets of paper, and on each of them I had made drawings or taken notes. I liked writing all that I had marked, doing it made me enthusiastic ".