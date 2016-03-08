Simeone: 'I will coach Inter'

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has confirmed his desire to coach Inter one day: "I've always said that and I think it is an option", the Argentinean told Cadena Cope.



"It will happen one day even if right now I am happy in Madrid and I think I am doing well. I'm living an extraordinary moment of my career", Simeone said.



Simeone's sister Natalia had previously claimed that his brother's appointment at Inter is only 'a matter of time'.



Simeone's Atletico Madrid contract expires in 2020, while Luciano Spalletti is contracted with the Nerazzurri until 2021.

