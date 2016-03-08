Simeone insists: ‘Atletico don’t think about Ronaldo’

19 February at 20:35
Diego Simeone spoke with media ahead of Atletico Madrid’s Champions League clash against Juventus: “I feel a big desire to win. We will be playing against a very solid team, we are proud to be here and we’ll do everything we can to win. I don’t think it’s an anticipated final, we won’t win a trophy at the end of the game. Koke will play if he feels well, the fact that Dybala will play Juve doesn’t change a lot”

“Juve have a solid club, that’s their strength. Atletico has been growing in the last 10 years. Ronaldo did a big choice with Juve, he accepted to enter a consolidated group. We don’t think about him. I focus on Morata, Diego Costa, Koke, Saul and the rest of my players”.
 

