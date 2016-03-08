Simeone on James Rodriguez: 'I don't talk about players who aren't here'

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed that he will not talk about players from other clubs in the Los Rojiblancos' chase for James Rodriguez.



The Colombian has been heavily linked with a Real Madrid exit this summer after he did not move back to Bayern Munich on a permanent basis. Napoli have also been linked but are unwilling to pay the amount that Real are asking for.



In a recent press conference, Simeone was asked about the player and he said: "I am not talking about the players who are not there , I am talking about those who are there, they are doing very well."