Simeone on Ronaldo red card: ‘VAR is needed’
21 September at 16:35Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has given his opinion on the expulsion of Cristiano Ronaldo in the match between Juventus against Valencia at the Mestalla in the first round of the Champions League group stage.
The Portuguese striker was shown a red card after half an hour after a clash with Jeison Murillo. Ronaldo tried to grab the Colombian defender’s hair after the collision to try and understand that he was faking his pain. A controversial decision of the German referee Felix Brych that can cost him from one to three games out of action.
“With VAR, seeing the way in which Ronaldo was sent off, we have to pay attention to what is done. He did not seem to have done anything, but he was sent off. The referees have help with regard to play, intensity and on-the-field situations and that conditions what happens on the field,” Simeone said at his press conference ahead of the league clash on Saturday against Getafe.
“In my opinion VAR favours justice in the game and with the passage of time it cannot do anything but improve,” the former Inter and Lazio player added.
Go to comments