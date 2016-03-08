Simeone: possible Mourinho replacement deals Man Utd transfer blow

During the press conference, Diego Simeone also talked about the possible renewal of his contract as Atletico Madrid manager: "Gil Marino says that I can stay longer here? We haven’t had a lunch together for a while, but we will soon meet and, when we have news, we will tell you. I wouldn’t like to think about it, it's normal for him to see this situation from his point of view because he has the ability to look forward that nobody else have. I have to think about Villarreal, Miguel's proposal will be confirmed there".



Diego Simone, who has collected 106 caps as a midfielder of the Argentinian national team, is in his eighth season on the bench of the Colchoneros: he has leaded them to win La Liga in 2014, 2 Europa League, a Uefa Supercup, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Supercup. He has been awarded for 3 times as best manager of La Liga.

