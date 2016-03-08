Simeone praises Correa’s professionalism

14 September at 15:19
Spanish side Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has heaped praise on want-away striker Angel Correa for his professionalism.

The Argentina international was linked with a move to Italy in the recently concluded transfer window where Serie A giants AC Milan were heavily interested in acquiring his services.

However, the Milan-based out failed to meet Atletico’s valuation of €50 million for the player which is why he ended up staying in Madrid.

While talking to the media, Simeone praised Correa’s professionalism and revealed that his presence increase the versatility of the team.

"I've always seen him train in the best way and with the maximum effort,” said Simeone. “He is important for us because he gives us more versatility.”

To read more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.