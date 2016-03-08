Simeone praises Correa’s professionalism

Spanish side Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has heaped praise on want-away striker Angel Correa for his professionalism.The Argentina international was linked with a move to Italy in the recently concluded transfer window where Serie A giants AC Milan were heavily interested in acquiring his services.However, the Milan-based out failed to meet Atletico’s valuation of €50 million for the player which is why he ended up staying in Madrid.While talking to the media, Simeone praised Correa’s professionalism and revealed that his presence increase the versatility of the team."I've always seen him train in the best way and with the maximum effort,” said Simeone. “He is important for us because he gives us more versatility.”