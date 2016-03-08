Simeone refuses to comment on Rodriguez’s possible arrival

24 July at 09:45
Spanish side Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone has refused to comment on the possible arrival of playmaker James Rodriguez. 

The Columbia international is expected to leave Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window after he is being told that he in the club’s plans moving forward. 

The former Monaco star midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Italian Serie A side Napoli, but his deal collapsed as the Naples-based club wanted to sign the 28-year-old on a two-year loan deal whereas Real wanted a permanent deal.

In the recent days, Rodriguez is being surprisingly linked with a move to city rivals Atletico as it was reported that the Los Rojiblancos are ready to meet Real’s valuation of €40 million for the former Porto winger. 

However, Atletico’s coach Simeone has refused to comment on the development while talking to the press after their pre-season friendly against  Chivas de Guadalajara

"Update about James Rodriguez? Well the truth is football players come and go and until the very end, we don't know what can happen,” he said. “However, we are hopeful of completing the deals that we want to before the end of the transfer window.”
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.