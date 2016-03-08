Simeone refuses to comment on Rodriguez’s possible arrival

Spanish side Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone has refused to comment on the possible arrival of playmaker James Rodriguez.



The Columbia international is expected to leave Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window after he is being told that he in the club’s plans moving forward.



The former Monaco star midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Italian Serie A side Napoli, but his deal collapsed as the Naples-based club wanted to sign the 28-year-old on a two-year loan deal whereas Real wanted a permanent deal.



In the recent days, Rodriguez is being surprisingly linked with a move to city rivals Atletico as it was reported that the Los Rojiblancos are ready to meet Real’s valuation of €40 million for the former Porto winger.



However, Atletico’s coach Simeone has refused to comment on the development while talking to the press after their pre-season friendly against Chivas de Guadalajara



"Update about James Rodriguez? Well the truth is football players come and go and until the very end, we don't know what can happen,” he said. “However, we are hopeful of completing the deals that we want to before the end of the transfer window.”

