Simeone's goodbye to Fiorentina: "You will always be a part of me."

Giovanni Simeone has written a long letter to Fiorentina and their fans, after his transfer to Cagliari earlier this week. The 24-year-old Argentinian forward played for la Viola for two seasons after arriving from Genoa, scoring 20 goals in 74 goals for the Tuscan side. Last season the striker faced difficulties in form and consistency, only scoring six goals in 36 appearances, but the player still has wonderful feelings and memories towards to the city of Florence and the fans of the team. Here are his words:



"Hello Florence.

It's time to say goodbye. It's time to say goodbye for good. In my silence, in my trying not to be invasive and never too much, I felt like this is my city. I appreciated, visited, discovered and loved it. In my own way. And I respected it. Just as I respected a unique jersey in the world. Because the 'purple' and the 'purple' marks the life of all and has also marked my life. I have no remorse or regret.

745 days, 5624 minutes, 22 goals later, I undress the '9', and I ideally sit in the corner, because from now on, and forever, I will be a fan of Fiorentina. And I will always be so in my own way, in a discreet but intense way.

You are and will always be a part of me.

Thank you ACF Fiorentina Thank you Firenze.

See you soon

Gio Simeone"



Apollo Heyes