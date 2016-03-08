Simeone shuts door on Griezmann-Barça: 'I don't care about the rumours'
10 May at 23:00Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is being linked heavily with a move away from Atletico, with the French forward once again linked with Catalan giants FC Barcelona. Barcelona tried to sign Griezmann last summer but he ended up staying and signing a new contract with his current club.
Now, Atletico head coach Diego Simeone has closed the door on any potential Griezmann departure, when he spoke to Fox Sport: "Antoine is our captain, I don't care about the voices about his future at all. He has everything to keep growing here and also a contract for another two years. If I thought he could leave, I would certainly not speak about him."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments