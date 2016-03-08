Simeone shuts door on Griezmann-Barça: 'I don't care about the rumours'

10 May at 23:00
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is being linked heavily with a move away from Atletico, with the French forward once again linked with Catalan giants FC Barcelona. Barcelona tried to sign Griezmann last summer but he ended up staying and signing a new contract with his current club.

Now, Atletico head coach Diego Simeone has closed the door on any potential Griezmann departure, when he spoke to Fox Sport: ​"Antoine is our captain, I don't care about the voices about his future at all. He has everything to keep growing here and also a contract for another two years. If I thought he could leave, I would certainly not speak about him."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.