Simeone wants Croatian star to stay at Atletico
29 July at 13:15Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has made it clear that he wants Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko to stay at the Los Rojiblancos this summer, despire heavy interest from Inter Milan.
Vrsaljko played a very important role for Croatia in helping them reach the finals of the World Cup. France did beat the nation 4-2 in the final, but the right-back was one of Croatia's most important players.
Simeone was recently talking to the press ahead during the ongoing International Champions Cup tournament in United States. He said: "We are very happy with Sime.
"He played a very good World Cup, showing his ability on the offensive front, where he was decisive. I am happy for what he has given, I hope he can continue with us because he is an important player ."
It is said that Vrsaljko is all but set to move to Inter this summer on an initial loan basis which will be made permanent next summer.
