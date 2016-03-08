Simeone wants Milan defender at Atletico
18 December at 09:30Diego Simeone has his eye on Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli as calciomercato reports.
The number thirteen Rossoneri is a concrete goal of the colchoneros in which there have already been exploratory contacts. The defender, born in 1995 remains among the most reliable on the international scene, and the Atletico madrid is said to be a fan of his defensive style with Atletico playing a defensive brand of football.
Milan wants to arm their captain with a renewal of his contract in order to squash the rumours of a move to the Spanish capital.
Zvonimir Boban has started negotiations with Mino Raiola, and for the right price, the Italian centre-back just might be looking to make a huge change in his career.
Anthony Privetera
