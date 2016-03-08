Simeone wants to personally convince Juventus, Man City target for Atletico move
11 June at 15:55Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone reportedly wants to convince Man City and Juventus target Joao Felix over a potential move to the Los Blancos this summer.
Felix has become one of the most wanted young stars across Europe after a brilliant season that he had with his club Benfica. He has already made his debut for the Portuguese national team, taking the field alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
AS in Spain state that Atleti are interested in the young forward and Simeone is willing to personally talk to the 19-year-old in an attempt to lure him towards a move to the Wanda Metropolitano.
Atleti are reportedly using Jorge Mendes to convince Felix and Simeone is ready to promise a central role for the player in the club's plans from next season onwards.
The Portuguese's current contract at Benfica runs out in the summer of 2023 and he has a release clause of 120 million euros.
