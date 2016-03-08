Simeone: we want Pezzella to wear Astori's no 13

Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone spoke to Radio Bruno after the match against Udinese: "We worked hard for 90 minutes looking for the goal, it was not easy, and they played very well defensively. We are calm and we have to try to improve, Benassi ... We hope he pays us a nice dinner. We want Pezzella to wear no 13, because it's a memory of Davide, he's with us and this is the best way to remember him. The national team? I'll try to do my best. "

