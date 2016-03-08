Simeone with selection headache as Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernández both out

Atlético Madrid two natural left backs are both out for their tie with Juve.



The problem, for Diego Simeone, lies in the accidents of Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernández, both unavailable for tomorrow night's challenge. The 21-year-old Solano was used in the league, before giving space to Arias (initially used on the right). As the Corriere dello Sport writes, at the Allianz Stadium we should instead see Juanfran, favoured to Saúl Ñiguez - that from midfielder can also cover that position.









(Corriere dello Spor)