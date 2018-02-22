Simon Mignolet on Liverpool future and Champions League final against Real Madrid

Simon Mignolet says the talks surrounding his future at Liverpool should not come in between his side’s preparation for the Champions League final against Real Madrid.



"That's not really something I am thinking of. I have three years of a contract. No individual is bigger than the team, especially when you have the final of the Champions League to play," he told Sky Sports.



"Even more so you have to play the part the club, the players and supporters need because in the end if you play for a trophy like that any individual is not important."



