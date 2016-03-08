Simone Inzaghi: ‘I believe in Caicedo, Milinkovic-Savic…'

In the aftermath of the 4-1 win against Genoa in Serie A, Simone Inzaghi spoke to Sky Sport’s microphones and discussed the match as well as the success of his brother for Bologna against Roma.



“Bologna played very well and made a good impression. I have not yet spoken with Pippo. I told my brother during the week to stay calm. Bologna was not lucky. With the work he will bring Bologna to calm waters,” Inzaghi said about his brother’s success.



“Caicedo played a great match against Apollon in the Europa League. He has big players like Immobile, Correa and Luis Alberto surrounding him. I wanted to keep him because I believe in his potential. We are growing. On Wednesday there is another match, Saturday again. We cannot stop.



“Before the match, I told Milinkovic-Savic to stay calm. He is still young and can improve. Today he had a good day, he deserved it,” the Lazio coach concluded.

