Simone Inzaghi: 'I expect answers from the group, not just Milinkovic'
06 October at 18:50Lazio will face Fiorentina tomorrow afternoon in Serie A and Simone Inzaghi's side will look to bounce back from two consecutive losses against Roma and Frankfurt in the Europa League. The Biancoceleste coach spoke to the media ahead of tomorrow's clash.
"Delicate moment? More than that. We lost two matches in a row. The derby was talked about a lot, while in Frankfurt the match was influenced by the two red cards and individual errors," Inzaghi said.
"These two defeats were not predicted and already tomorrow we have a very important match and we have to make it our own in every way.
"We are three points from second place, in the Europa League we are second in our group. Everything depends on us, we know we will have to react. Defence? Last year we suffered fewer goals in dead-ball situations, now we conceded four goals in two matches.
"What happened to Lazio? IT must be said that in football judgments change quickly, we all know that. Now we need to overturn the situation. Before the derby, we won five matches in a row. Then there were heavy defeats, especially the one against Roma.
"Milinkovic in difficulty? After Genoa, he was celebrated and it was said he is back at his top, now there have been criticisms after two defeats in a row. A detailed analysis must be made, they should not be made guilty after a defeat. The group counts above all. I do not want reactions from Milinkovic or Basta, but I want an answer from the whole group," Inzaghi concluded.
