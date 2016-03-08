Sinisa Mihajlovic's battle against leukemia starts today

15 July at 19:00
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic's leukemia treatment has started today, the club has now confirmed.

The rossoblu issued an update about the situation of the club's manager and said: “I can’t wait to go to hospital. The sooner I start treatment, the sooner I finish it.” That was Sinisa Mihajlovic at his press conference on Saturday and he’s lived up to his word.

"In agreement with the Club’s medical staff and the Haematology Department at the Istituto Seragnoli del Policlinico Sant’Orsola, our Coach moved his first day in hospital forward from tomorrow to today. He’s on the front foot right from the start, just as he promised. We’re all with him. Forza Sinisa!"

