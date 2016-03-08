Sir Alex Ferguson: 'I wanted Maldini at United, but Cesare told me to forget it!'

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed that the Red Devils did try to sign Paolo Maldini but the defender's father made sure that the player stayed at Milan.



Sir Alex was recently talking to the Daily Mail about Maldini and he said: "I admit that I tried to sign him, he was a formidable player. But when I met his father I had no choice.



"He replied, shaking his head: "'My grandfather was from Milan, my father was from Milan, I am from Milan and my son is a Milan player, forget it" It was a great lesson for me."



