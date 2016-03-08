Sirigu better than Alisson and Ederson: 6 clean sheets in a row for the Torino goalkeeper

Torino are currently going through a very positive period, winning 4 of their last 6 matches in Serie A and keeping a clean sheet in all of these games. Salvatore Sirigu is one of the reasons for the solidity of Mazzarri's team, as he has been in goal for all these 6 matches and has not conceded a goal in the last 557 minutes of league action.



In this sense, the former PSG goalkeeper is currently the best in Europe, ranking higher than the likes of top Premier League goalkeepers like Alisson for Liverpool or Ederson for Manchester City.



