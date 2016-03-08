...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Sirigu better than Alisson and Ederson: 6 clean sheets in a row for the Torino goalkeeper

05 March at 11:30
Torino are currently going through a very positive period, winning 4 of their last 6 matches in Serie A and keeping a clean sheet in all of these games. Salvatore Sirigu is one of the reasons for the solidity of Mazzarri's team, as he has been in goal for all these 6 matches and has not conceded a goal in the last 557 minutes of league action.

In this sense, the former PSG goalkeeper is currently the best in Europe, ranking higher than the likes of top Premier League goalkeepers like Alisson for Liverpool or Ederson for Manchester City.

Click on the gallery to see the top 5 goalkeepers in terms of the time since they conceded their last league goal.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Torino
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.