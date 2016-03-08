Sirigu sends warning to Milan ahead of Torino clash
21 April at 17:15Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu has spoken to Sky Sport after his club's 1-0 win over Genoa yesterday; in which he discussed the result as well as the upcoming clash between Torino and Milan - which will be vital in both clubs' pursuit of European football.
"I made difficult saves, especially against Lerager. It went well and I'm happy for the win and for the team. The season finale will be important for us, we must play well. In every game there are difficulties to overcome, we prepare for the games well but sometimes it's not easy. In the beginning we were not good on the pitch and we were a bit slow, then things got better.
"The challenge with Milan? I think the main goal at the beginning of the season was to improve last year's results, now we have so many doors open in front of us and this is important for the growth of the group and the team. We want to play everything in the best possible way. We are satisfied."
