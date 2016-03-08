Sirigu: 'Torino can achieve Europa League; Ibra my most charismatic teammate'
30 March at 16:45Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu has spoken to Sky Sport about a number of topics; including speaking on his former teammates and revealing goals for Torino for the next few months of the season.
"Mazzarri is a coach who brought ideas and tried to instill them immediately. At the beginning it wasn't easy but we based on the continuity of work our strength picking up the fruits of last year's work this year. Europe is the main objective abroad, in Italy we had the perception that going to Europe League was something secondary. Now this mentality is changing and I'm happy because playing in Europe has the same value as playing in the league.
"Ibra? The most charismatic team-mate I have ever had, the one who changes the balance of the game. A person who is coherent with himself, who changes your team. He has been criticized for what he has done in his career; I think that to criticise him is idiotic."
