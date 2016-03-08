Sirigu: 'Turin will always be in my heart, Juventus fans..'

27 August at 15:35
Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu has said that the city of Turin will always be in his heart and has talked about Juventus fans too.

In an interview that the former PSG goalkeeper gave to France Football, he talked about Turin and how the city's impact will always in him.

He said: "Absolutely omnipresent. In the early days, friends and relatives who came to see me said" "Incredible that in the city of the Italian team more titled you won't find Juventus fans, but grenade at every corner!" 

"In Turin, the references to the Taurus are permanent. Everyone talks about the players and the coaches who made history. I assure you that the Taurus spirit is anything but an abstract concept!"

