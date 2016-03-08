Situation of Barcelona and Chelsea target blocking two Juventus contract renewals
05 August at 20:15According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, the situation involving Miralem Pjanic, and the subsequent interest in him from Barcelona and Chelsea, amongst other clubs, is blocking the contract renewals of Alex Sandro and Mehdi Benatia at Juventus.
The reports suggest that, as Benatia and Sandro both face contracts expiring in 2020, their future hinges on whether the Bosnian midfielder stays or goes. Arsenal and Dortmund were linked to Benatia earlier in the summer but the pursuit seems to have gone dead. Meanwhile, PSG are hot on the tail of Alex Sandro and thus, if Juventus want to keep the Brazilian left-back, they will need to try and tie him down to a new deal soon.
Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City have all been sniffing around Pjanic but seem to have been slightly put off by Juventus putting a €100 million price-tag on him. For Juventus, it is now a matter of keeping a star player or renewing the contract of two important squad players.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments