'Siuuuuu' San Siro crowd celebrate Ronaldo's away goal for Juve - video

12 novembre 2018

Even if most Juventus ultras did not attend yesterday's game between Juventus and AC Milan due to the high prices for away fans, many Black and White supporters bought tickets reserved for home fans.The San Siro was almost split in between Juve and AC Milan fans and the latest proof that many Juve fans sat in the stands reserved for AC Milan supporters if the loud 'Siuuuu' heard when Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second goal for Juventus, approximately 10 minutes before the final whistle.A loud shout that proves that the San Siro crowd was almost split in between home and away supporters.