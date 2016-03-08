Six big clubs including Arsenal and Inter are chasing Bologna’s Pulgar
01 July at 16:30Erick Pulgar has had a fantastic season for Bologna, and as a result has begun to attract interest from a number of sides both in Italy and abroad. The Chilean is currently representing Chile in the Copa America, where he has played every minute of Chile’s campaign, and has helped them to reach the semi-finals, where they will take on Peru. Apart from establishing himself as a regular for his national team, he also produced his best season domestically, helping Bologna to a top half finish with a series of impressive displays, that included 6 goals in his 30 games.
These factors, combined with his low release clause of €12 million, have attracted a number of suitors, including Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma, Sevilla and Arsenal. His agent is due to land in Italy in the coming days according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, and he is expected to hold talks with a number of the clubs chasing him, and we can expect to see some fresh developments in the coming days.
Go to comments