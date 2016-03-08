Colombia Probable Starting XI (4-3-1-2): Ospina; Arias, Sanchez, Tesillo, Borja; Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe; Quintero; Bacca, Falcao.

Probable Starting XI (4-3-3): Romero; Saravia, Pezzella, Funes Mori, Tagliafico; Paredes, Lo Celso, Palacios; Dybala, Simeone, Icardi.

For Colombia, Juventus' Cuadrado and Napoli's Ospina will most likely play from the first minute, while Fiorentina's German Pezzella looks set to do the same but for Argentina.

With that said, it will be interesting to see how the Serie A players get on, especially Argentina's front three. Icardi and Dybala have both been previously criticised for their performances with the team, while Simeone could look to break out after a great spell so far with Fiorentina.

