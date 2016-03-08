Skriniar confirms Inter renewal is close, reveals toughest striker he has faced

"How much is missing for the renewal? Very little. I want to continue with Inter, I think my future is here. If rejected Real Madrid? I don't know where this rumour came from.

"The captain's armband? I don't think about it, I just think about playing. It doesn't mean that with the captain's armband you change anything, there's an extra responsibility.



"Toughest striker I've faced? There are many and different players. Ronaldo, for example, is very fast. Then there are strikers who fight for every ball. This year, perhaps Dzeko has been the most difficult," he concluded.

"Champions League? If we win three of the four remaining games, we will be there. We must start with a win against Udinese, which will be an important game for both sides.