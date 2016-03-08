Skriniar confirms Inter renewal is close, reveals toughest striker he has faced

03 May at 14:30
Milan Skriniar, defender of Inter, spoke to DAZN in view of tomorrow's match against Udinese, revealing some new updates on the contract renewal that seems to be on the cards.
 
"How much is missing for the renewal? Very little. I want to continue with Inter, I think my future is here. If rejected Real Madrid? I don't know where this rumour came from.
 
"Champions League? If we win three of the four remaining games, we will be there. We must start with a win against Udinese, which will be an important game for both sides.
 
"The captain's armband? I don't think about it, I just think about playing. It doesn't mean that with the captain's armband you change anything, there's an extra responsibility.

"Toughest striker I've faced? There are many and different players. Ronaldo, for example, is very fast. Then there are strikers who fight for every ball. This year, perhaps Dzeko has been the most difficult," he concluded.
 

