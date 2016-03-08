Skriniar confirms Inter stay: 'I have always wanted to stay here'
11 July at 14:45Inter Milan star and defender Milan Skriniar has confirmed that he is happy at the club and sees his long term future at the San Siro.
Skriniar has become one of Serie A's most impressive defenders over the last two seasons ever since he joined from Sampdoria. He has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Manchester City and signed a new deal at the club earlier in the summer.
In an interview that the Slovakian gave to Sky Sports, he talked about his future at the club and Antonio Conte.
He said: "There is a great desire to work to improve. Work is strong and well, and it is important: we knew what to expect with the new coach and we saw right away since the first training.
"What we know is that we have to work from the very first day to the maximum because our goal is to fight for the first places. I have always said that I wanted to stay here, I am happy to be here.
"New game system for which we must be very careful: we also work for this, to always do better."
