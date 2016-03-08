Skriniar: 'Conte gives Inter title boost'

Inter defender Milan Skriniar is looking forward to working under Antonio Conte. Speaking with Slovakian media, the Nerazzurri defender said: "I haven't met him yet because when he arrived us footballers had left Italy already. We have new challenges ahead of us. Inter can win a title with Conte in charge. We managed to qualify for the Champions League last season, it's an amazing thing".



"The end of the season was tough and our table could have been better. As it happened one year ago we couldn't avoid a crisis and we lost some points but we eventually reached our target".



