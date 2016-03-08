Skriniar: 'Conte has a winning mentality, we can win it this year..'
03 September at 18:35Inter defender Milan Skriniar believes that the club's manager Antonio Conte has a winning mentality and that they can win the Serie A this year.
The Slovakian has become one of Europe's best defenders over the last few months and was key for the club under Luciano Spalletti. He played for the nerazzurri in their first two games of the season, as they picked up two consecutive wins.
In an interview that the defender gave at a press conference with the Slovakian national team.
He said: "We have a good team, we made good signings: this is fantastic. We have six points after two games, we hope to continue. Conte has a mentality winning, initially we said that we don't want to train to get fourth or fifth, but to win something:
"I think we can do it this year . We have a difficult group in the Champions League, we can't choose our opponents. Messi, but now I don't think about it: that challenge is far away."
After the international break this weekend, the Serie A clubs will return to action and Inter will take on Udinese at home.
