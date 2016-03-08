Skriniar gives verdict on Conte appointment: 'Him and Inter can win titles together'

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has given a verdict on the club's appointment of Antonio Conte, saying that the club and the Italian can win titles together in the future.



Conte was announced as the Inter boss last week and he has already planned how the club's transfer window would be. Mauro Icardi is likely to leave, with the likes of Nicolo Barella, Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku prime targets for Conte.



In an interview that Milan Skriniar gave, he talked about the impact that Conte could have on the club as a whole.



He said: "Personally, I have not yet met him because, when they presented him as a new coach, we players were no longer in Italy.



"With the arrival of a new coach, new challenges and expectations will also come. He and Inter can win titles together in the future."



