Skriniar: 'I am close to renewing my Inter contract. The shirt must be honoured'
21 February at 23:55Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar was interview by Sky Sports after his team's 4-0 victory over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League.
"If Icardi celebrated with the team? I did not go into the locker room since I went for a doping test. When I play, I try to do my best, beyond the opponent. This is my spirit and in my opinion, it must be within every single player," he said.
"What changed in the team? In the last 3-4 matches, we ran and fought to the end. Certainly, I can say, we were more united, this was our leap in quality. My contract renewal? We are close. I have a great relationship with the club.
"A rational explanation to our better form? I don't think there is one. We talked about it many times in the locker room. After the bad games, the spirit of honouring the jersey must be born in every player, that's a fundamental aspect.
"How much I can improve? As I said, I always want to do my best in every training and match, maybe my growth came from that. Of course, the coach's confidence is also important for the growth of a player," Skriniar concluded.
