Skriniar: I cannot wait to face Messi and Ronaldo

Milan Skriniar shared a few thoughts on Inter's group in the Champions League and the fact he will face both Leonel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this season.



"We wanted victory against Bologna and it came in. We were disappointed at the start of the season, now we have to focus, my injury is not serious, I'm fine we wanted to return to the Champions League and we managed to do that, now we will try to qualify from the group. We all know Barcelona, ​​they are great favorites, but also Tottenham is a team that has played the Champions for years and has kept its star players off the market. The fact of hosting them right away could be a disadvantage for us, but doing well on the debut would be an excellent way for the whole competition. On a personal level, I can say that I cannot wait to challenge Messi in Europe and Cristiano Ronaldo in Italy . The arrival of the Portuguese in Serie A is without a doubt an aid for all Italian football, because the world's spotlight on our league will increase ".

