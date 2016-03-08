Skriniar: 'I'd like to win a trophy as Inter captain'

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has spoken to Sport Mediaset after Slovakia's draw with Wales in the EURO qualifiers last night:



'​We from the first day of retreat work to win. We want to win. We must continue like this. Conte has changed our mentality because he has the winning one. You must never give up. And try to the end.



'​The defeat with Juve is a stimulus? Yes, of course. We lost the first game of the championship, but we played well. They scored, we didn't.



'​I as a captain who raises a trophy? I would like to, but now I work to do well for my team. Becoming the strongest defender in the world is not in my thoughts. I have to grow, I am happy if others think it is possible. I think about the good of my team.'