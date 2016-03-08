Skriniar: 'I do not think about the market'
10 October at 14:10Currently on international duty with Slovakia, Inter defender Milan Skriniar spoke to the press about the Nerazzurri as well as market speculations surrounding his names, with Bayern Munich reportedly tracking the player.
"I just read about these things, but I do not think about it. There were rumours during the summer but in the end, nothing happened and I do not think it is happening now," he said.
"We have a lot of matches with Inter. Right after the national team, there is an important challenge against Milan in the derby, we have to prepare well.
"Juventus are leading in Italy, but we can also play against them. We are where we wanted to be from the start of the season and we will try to continue like this with this series of results for as long as possible," Skriniar added.
The 23-year-old defender has so far started in all matches when he was available. He has played in 8 full matches in all competitions for the Nerazzurri.
Go to comments