Inter defender Milan Skriniar talked to Premium Sport and denied that he is thinking of leaving Inter in the summer: “My objective is to remain here to play the Champions League. I am happy we reached our target in the last game with Lazio. I am happy at Inter, the fans love me and I have never seen anything like this in my entire life. Everybody supports us. New contract? I am nobody, I can’t talk about this. There is stillo ne game with the national team then I will go on holiday. Icardi? I can’t talk for him but he is happy, he is our captain. We are both happy at Inter.”