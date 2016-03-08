Skriniar: ‘Inter are on par with Juve and PSG’

29 July at 15:00
​In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, Milan Skriniar spoke about Conte's impact on the group and the differences with Spalletti, as well as the arrival of Diego Godin, his defensive partner this year.

"The truth is that we did well against the PSG, after the clash against Juventus. We can already see some of the new Inter. It would not have been fair to lose, we had more chances than PSG. However, above all, we played some good football and this is positive.

"Differences Conte-Spalletti? The defensive system: the three-man backline has different mechanisms. Together with his staff, Conte explains everything to us. He does it clearly, and this is very important to us. We are working well, Inter is growing: something important is being born, that's for sure. 

"Godin? Diego is a great champion, I feel good with him, and I think it would be impossible to think otherwise. He's a great guy, strong, he will give us a great hand, I'm sure of it. The clashes with Juve and PSG? It gave us confidence that we can play on par with these teams," he concluded. 
 

